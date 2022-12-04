Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($83.51) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €84.00 ($86.60) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($82.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($101.03) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($87.63) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Brenntag Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €60.56 ($62.43) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($44.39) and a one year high of €56.25 ($57.99). The company has a 50 day moving average of €62.52 and a 200-day moving average of €65.46.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

