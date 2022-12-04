Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 9,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,019,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BRF has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRF will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 383.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 810,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 643,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 27.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,520,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 324,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

