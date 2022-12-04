Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BLIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of BLIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. 12,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
