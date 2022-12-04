Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,900 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 633,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $150,278.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,546,549 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,985.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 384,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,791. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove Trading Down 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,435,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,456 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCOV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,950. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.