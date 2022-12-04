British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,092,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

