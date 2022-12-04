Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) PT at C$66.16

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

BCE opened at C$63.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.30. The stock has a market cap of C$58.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. BCE has a 12 month low of C$55.66 and a 12 month high of C$74.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.64%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

