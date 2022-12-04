Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) PT at $23.75

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $808,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 374,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 88,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.