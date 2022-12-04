Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Price Target at $126.11

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.48. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.52. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.44 million. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

