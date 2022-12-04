Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 2,665 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 4.03% of The New Ireland Fund worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $36,742.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,706.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 62,136 shares of company stock valued at $435,750 over the last 90 days. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

