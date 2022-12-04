Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 31,440 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 2.84% of Logan Ridge Finance worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 31.5% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRFC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.90. 5,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 87.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

