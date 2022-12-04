Bulldog Investors LLP Cuts Stock Position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,209,000.

LGSTU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.23. 3,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

