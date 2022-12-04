Bulldog Investors LLP Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTFU. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTFU remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

