Bulldog Investors LLP Increases Stock Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,999 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 1.82% of SuRo Capital worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Shares of SSSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 96,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

