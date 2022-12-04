Bulldog Investors LLP Reduces Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the quarter. Landcadia Holdings IV comprises about 1.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LCA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.04. 954,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

