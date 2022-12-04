Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 10,426 Shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 200.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 161.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 404,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 250,010 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 14.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 94,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

PBAX stock remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Friday. 3,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,332. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

