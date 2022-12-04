Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 3,444 Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.76% of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRIV. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 244,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.93. 357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

