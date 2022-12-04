Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 81,733 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,733 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.54% of Runway Growth Finance worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWAY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

RWAY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.21. 36,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,046. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $494.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.50%.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

