Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $756.37

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 756.37 ($9.05) and traded as high as GBX 759 ($9.08). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 729 ($8.72), with a volume of 96,701 shares.

Burford Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 708.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 757.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 36,450.00.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

