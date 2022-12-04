C Partners Holding GmbH Buys 243,729 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,729 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 4.8% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $25,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.20. 4,338,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,793. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $68.54.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

