C Partners Holding GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,195 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,433 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 9.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $48,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $929,211,000 after buying an additional 325,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.39. 3,132,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.