Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, December 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHY opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.