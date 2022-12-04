Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, December 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CHY opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.27.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
