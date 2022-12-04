Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXF traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $111.66. 148,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,718. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $188.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

