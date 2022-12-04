Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet Trading Up 16.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

SMAR traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 4,572,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

