Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 7,375 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $1,817,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 16.9% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 341,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 313.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 86.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 120,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,678. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

