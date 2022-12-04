Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and approximately $177.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.09 or 0.07406022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00080326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025352 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,212,260,957 coins and its circulating supply is 34,450,305,731 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

