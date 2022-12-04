Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 513,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 103,933 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 108,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 66,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. 209,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.65. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $14.96.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.