Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 7,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. 3,857,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

