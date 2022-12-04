Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV stock remained flat at $4.19 during midday trading on Friday. 14,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,724. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $58,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

CARV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

