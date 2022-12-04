Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0301

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Casper has a total market cap of $317.44 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,331,752,745 coins and its circulating supply is 10,560,724,619 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,329,864,975 with 10,558,965,295 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02977736 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,220,605.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

