Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.25. 4,207,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,477. Catalent has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.