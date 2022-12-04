CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $190.02. 684,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,450. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CDW by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in CDW by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

