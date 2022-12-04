CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0955 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $76.93 million and $14.91 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,006.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010692 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00240073 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09662571 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $35,687,795.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.