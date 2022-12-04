CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.08

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and traded as low as $2.87. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 145,673 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

About CEL-SCI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.