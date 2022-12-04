CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.08

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and traded as low as $2.87. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 145,673 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEL-SCI (CVM)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.