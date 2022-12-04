CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CEMIG stock remained flat at $2.16 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,990. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Separately, TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CEMIG by 48.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of CEMIG during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CEMIG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CEMIG in the third quarter worth $4,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

