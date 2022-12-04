CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CEMIG Price Performance
Shares of CEMIG stock remained flat at $2.16 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,990. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Institutional Trading of CEMIG
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.