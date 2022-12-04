Centrus Energy (LEU) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Centrus Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centrus Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy Competitors 203 898 1235 12 2.45

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Centrus Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centrus Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centrus Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 57.33% -151.53% 31.56% Centrus Energy Competitors -72.32% -28.30% -7.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million $175.00 million 4.76 Centrus Energy Competitors $1.78 billion $176.80 million -9.28

Centrus Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

