Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Down 10.6% in November

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 5,640,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,685 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:CERE traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 430,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,726. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

