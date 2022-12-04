Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Down 10.6% in November

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 5,640,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,685 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
