Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %

CMG opened at $1,604.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,776.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,508.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,479.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

