Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $66.28 million and $7.29 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.