Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Cigna by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 973.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Insider Activity

Cigna Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,806. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.86 and its 200-day moving average is $285.37. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $198.08 and a 12-month high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

