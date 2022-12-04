Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of Cinedigm stock remained flat at $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

