Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of Cinedigm stock remained flat at $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
