Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.28

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.28 and traded as high as C$3.54. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 4,133 shares trading hands.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$88.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.73.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

