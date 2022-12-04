Citigroup Trims JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Target Price to $46.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of YY stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. JOYY has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,577,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 139.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 387,706 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 4.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

