Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $29,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.70 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

