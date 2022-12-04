Civic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.01 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $102.18 million and $3.01 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00507336 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.50 or 0.30591200 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

