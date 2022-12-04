Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,081,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $462,262,000 after buying an additional 599,800 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.6 %

SBUX stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

