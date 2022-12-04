Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Middlefield Banc worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the first quarter worth $104,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the first quarter worth $248,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.0% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $28.60 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 29.67%.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

