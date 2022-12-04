Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $712.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $933.06. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $645.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

