Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.27.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $540.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

