Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

