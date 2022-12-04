CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $235.18

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.18 ($2.81) and traded as low as GBX 229.26 ($2.74). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 232.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 308,667 shares trading hands.

CMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.19) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £650.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 99.72%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £297.84 ($356.31). In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £297.84 ($356.31). Also, insider Euan Marshall acquired 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($358.89). In the last three months, insiders have bought 388 shares of company stock worth $89,616.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

